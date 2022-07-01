Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.43

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.43 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 31.30 ($0.38). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 29.80 ($0.37), with a volume of 662,672 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £60.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

