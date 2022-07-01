Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $102.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

