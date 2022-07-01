Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.50. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 307,890 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$386.11 million and a P/E ratio of -63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.86.

In related news, Director Warren Eric Newfield sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$2,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,045,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,173,368.82.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

