Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Target by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.