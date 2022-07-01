TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.57.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 133,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 357,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.