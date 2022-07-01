TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

SNX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.65. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.57.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,952. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,976.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

