Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $370.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.54), with a volume of 46835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($4.72).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 650 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 804.67 ($9.87).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 420.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 559.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £541.61 million and a PE ratio of 2,138.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.