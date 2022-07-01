Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 804.67 ($9.87).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 650 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.60) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 559.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($10.67). The company has a market capitalization of £545.97 million and a PE ratio of 2,138.89.

Team17 Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.