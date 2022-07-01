Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 804.67 ($9.87).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 650 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.60) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 559.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($10.67). The company has a market capitalization of £545.97 million and a PE ratio of 2,138.89.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

