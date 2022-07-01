Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Down 66.1% in June

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKKGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEKK remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. 4,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

