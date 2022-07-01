Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Down 66.1% in June

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEKK remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. 4,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

