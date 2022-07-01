Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

