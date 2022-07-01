TEMCO Market Capitalization Achieves $8.97 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $34,520.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00185086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00565116 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015848 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

