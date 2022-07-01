Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.57

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.57 and last traded at $85.57, with a volume of 37724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,198,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

