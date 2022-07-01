Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Lowered to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,116,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 412.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

