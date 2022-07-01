Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Lowered to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 41.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 45,604 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.