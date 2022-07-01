Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $1,150.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $883.92.

TSLA opened at $673.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $754.84 and its 200-day moving average is $889.45. Tesla has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

