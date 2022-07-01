Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the May 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 461.0 days.

Shares of Tgs Asa stock remained flat at $$17.33 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.