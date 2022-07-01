Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the May 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 461.0 days.

Shares of Tgs Asa stock remained flat at $$17.33 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About Tgs Asa (Get Rating)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.