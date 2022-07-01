The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 176.6% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in The China Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 129,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

CHN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.