The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

