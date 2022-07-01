The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CIBC currently has $71.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $89.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.38.

DSGX opened at $62.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

