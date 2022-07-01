The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CIBC currently has $71.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $89.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.38.
DSGX opened at $62.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
