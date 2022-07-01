The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Boosted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $254.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

