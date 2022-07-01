The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Boosted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $254.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

