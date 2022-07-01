The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $27.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

