The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Exane Asset Management’s 5th Largest Position

Exane Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,354 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 6.7% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.17. 17,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.47. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

