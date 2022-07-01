The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $13.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Accolade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Accolade stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $497.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.95. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,168,000 after buying an additional 2,029,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Accolade by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Accolade by 670.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 440,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Accolade by 977.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 434,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

