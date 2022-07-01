The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,540,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,885,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.