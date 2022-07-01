The Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (LON:SGI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02). The Stanley Gibbons Group shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 50,200 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,522.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £6.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.90.

The Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc engages in the trading and retail of philatelic products. It operates through Philatelic Trading and Retail Operations, Publishing and Philatelic Accessories, and Coins and Medals segments. The company trades in stamps and other philatelic items, coins, medals, and bank notes; develops and operates collectibles Websites; engages in retailing and mail order business; and manufactures philatelic accessories.

