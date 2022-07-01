The Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc (LON:SGI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02). The Stanley Gibbons Group shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 50,200 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,522.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £6.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.90.
The Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)
