Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $543.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

