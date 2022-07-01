THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Matthew Moulding Sells 3,032,508 Shares

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Moulding sold 3,032,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £2,486,656.56 ($3,050,738.02).

LON THG traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 83.74 ($1.03). The company had a trading volume of 7,492,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.60. THG Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 69.64 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 687 ($8.43).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.13) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.59) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 391.75 ($4.81).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

