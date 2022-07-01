Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBLMY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Tiger Brands has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

