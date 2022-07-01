TigerCash Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $438,634.73 and $1.77 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00762660 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

