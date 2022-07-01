Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.22

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $896.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.
Tokuyama Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)
