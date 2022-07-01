Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Trading Up 3.9%

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.32. 27,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,874,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $715,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

