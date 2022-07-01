Toncoin Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $2.91 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00187031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00595734 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015998 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars.

