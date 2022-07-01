Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

