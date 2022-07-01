Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $176.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.