Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TYG stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

