Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TYG stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.