Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $979.15

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 979.15 ($12.01) and traded as low as GBX 920 ($11.29). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 950 ($11.66), with a volume of 56,059 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tracsis in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,350 ($16.56) target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 989.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 978.55. The stock has a market cap of £276.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($12.76), for a total transaction of £107,473.60 ($131,853.27).

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

