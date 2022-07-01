Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $280.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

