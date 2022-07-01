Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

