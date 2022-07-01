Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

