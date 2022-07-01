Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.93.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $609.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $629.24 and a 200-day moving average of $735.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

