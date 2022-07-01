Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after acquiring an additional 257,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,806,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.