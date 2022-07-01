Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

