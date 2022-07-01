Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares North American Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $294.39 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.35.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

