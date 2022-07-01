Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,443.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

