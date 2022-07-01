Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,775 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Upwork worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,997 shares of company stock worth $969,908 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

