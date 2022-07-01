Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,850 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 219,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 595,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,294,000 after purchasing an additional 125,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.66. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRZ. Raymond James increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.