Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 36,775 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,775 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.85. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other news, Director Kevin Harvey acquired 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,997 shares of company stock valued at $969,908 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

