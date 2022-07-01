Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.45 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.