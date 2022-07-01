TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.75

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.75 and traded as low as C$4.49. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$4.53, with a volume of 146,465 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$321.36 million and a PE ratio of 2.48.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.