Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure comprises 0.7% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNL. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 768.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

